Published: 11:14 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM August 31, 2021

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Fenstanton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Fenstanton.

The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys.

A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives. A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/54007/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

For burglary crime prevention advice, visit https://bit.ly/2UZ7lX6