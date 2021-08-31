Do you recognise this man?
Published: 11:14 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM August 31, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Fenstanton.
The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys.
A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives. A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/54007/21.
Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
For burglary crime prevention advice, visit https://bit.ly/2UZ7lX6