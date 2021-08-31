News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Do you recognise this man?

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:14 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 11:43 AM August 31, 2021
Police have released CCTV images of a man

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Fenstanton. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Fenstanton.

The burglary took place on August 16 between midnight and 5am in Church Leys.

A bank card was taken and used later that day at a garage in London Road, St Ives. A Ford Kuga was also taken but later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw  quoting reference 35/54007/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

For burglary crime prevention advice, visit https://bit.ly/2UZ7lX6

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Dolphin Hotel Cambridge in St Ives 

Cambs Live

'Go elsewhere' - Hotel slammed for 'offensive' sign outside venue

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows jet RED 5 makes an emergency landing at RAF Marham.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A new timetable will be introduced on August 28.

Rail timetable change means loss of fast train

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Mapeo Mendes

Cambs Live

49 wraps of heroin and 85 wraps of cocaine found in drug dealer's pants

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon