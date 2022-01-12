News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:55 AM January 12, 2022
Updated: 8:26 AM January 12, 2022
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault of a man Somersham.

Emergency services were called to Colnefields at about 1pm on January 11 after receiving reports that a man had been hit over the head.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or saw anything in the moments before or after is urged to contact police online https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/2515/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

