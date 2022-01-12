Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Emergency services were called to Colnefields at about 1pm on January 11 after receiving reports that a man had been hit over the head.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or saw anything in the moments before or after is urged to contact police online https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/2515/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101.