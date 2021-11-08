Breaking
Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives
Published: 3:54 PM November 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Bridge Street in St Ives.
Today, November 8, at 1:37pm police were called to Bridge Street in St Ives, after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.
Paramedics also attended the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.
It is unknown at this point whether the man has been taken to hospital.
In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.37pm to reports of an car hitting a pedestrian in Bridge Street, St Ives.
You may also want to watch:
“Paramedics also attended and treated a man for minor injuries.’
Most Read
- 1 Were you part of the 1983 football team?
- 2 Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives
- 3 Two men arrested in Hemingford Grey for possession of drugs
- 4 Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke junction to be reviewed
- 5 Complaints about long queues and people turned away from firework display
- 6 Extraordinary work of surgeons in Cambridgeshire to feature in TV series
- 7 Council launches fitness campaign
- 8 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 9 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
- 10 Carli's giant mural is rail firm's largest artwork