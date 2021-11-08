Breaking

A man has been hit by a car on Bridge Street in St Ives - Credit: Google Earth

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Bridge Street in St Ives.

Today, November 8, at 1:37pm police were called to Bridge Street in St Ives, after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

Paramedics also attended the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.

It is unknown at this point whether the man has been taken to hospital.

“Paramedics also attended and treated a man for minor injuries.’



