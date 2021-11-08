News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:54 PM November 8, 2021
A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

A man has been hit by a car on Bridge Street in St Ives - Credit: Google Earth

A pedestrian has been hit by a car on Bridge Street in St Ives.  

Today, November 8, at 1:37pm police were called to Bridge Street in St Ives, after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.  

Paramedics also attended the scene and treated the man for minor injuries.  

It is unknown at this point whether the man has been taken to hospital.  

In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.37pm to reports of an car hitting a pedestrian in Bridge Street, St Ives.  

“Paramedics also attended and treated a man for minor injuries.’ 


St Ives News

