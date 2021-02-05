News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man faces dangerous driving trial over B1040 triple fatal minibus crash

Clare Butler

Published: 11:53 AM February 5, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM February 5, 2021
B1040 crash

The crash scene on the B1040 Somersham Road in November 2019. - Credit: PA Wire

A man is to stand trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a minibus crash in Bluntisham which left three people dead. 

The white Mercedes minibus was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019. 

Three passengers on the minibus died - Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering; Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford; and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford. 

Bogdan Ksiazek, 43, of Towcester, Northamptonshire, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates on Monday (February 1) charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. 

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on June 26. 

B1040 junction

This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. - Credit: Terry Harris


