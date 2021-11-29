A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28. - Credit: Google Earth

A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

At about 3.30pm a silver Nissan Micra and a black Mini One were involved in a head-on collision.

Paramedics attended but the 21-year-old driver of the Nissan died at the scene.

The driver of the mini, an 18-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 297 of November 28.