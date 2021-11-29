News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:37 AM November 29, 2021
A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

At about 3.30pm a silver Nissan Micra and a black Mini One were involved in a head-on collision.

Paramedics attended but the 21-year-old driver of the Nissan died at the scene.

The driver of the mini, an 18-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 297 of November 28.

Cambs Live
St Neots News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
