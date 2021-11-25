News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man dies following crash on A1198 near St Ives last month

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:26 AM November 25, 2021
Jack Hemmaway died last month after being struck by a car.

Jack Hemmaway died last month after being struck by a car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has died after being struck by a car on the A1198 near St Ives last month.

Jake Hemmaway, 24, was on foot when the collision with a Jaguar XE took place at about 6.30am on October 26.

Mr Hemmaway, of Sealey's Lane, Parson Drove, Wisbech, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he died on Monday November 22.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 56-year-old man, remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

In a statement Mr Hemmaway’s family said: “Jake was an amazing loving son, grandson, nephew and daddy of two.

"He was much loved by all and will be deeply missed.

“Jake was also a fun-loving character with a close circle of true friends, affectionately known as ‘The Reprobates’, who all have a true love of cars and each other.”

Anyone with any information should contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or 101 quoting incident 70 of October 26.

St Ives News

