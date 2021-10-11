News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Breaking

Man dies after single-car crash near Godmanchester

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:42 PM October 11, 2021    Updated: 1:34 PM October 11, 2021
Andrew Hodge, 54, died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8).

Andrew Hodge, 54, died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8). - Credit: Google Earth

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8).

The incident happened just before 4pm on the A1198, between Papworth and Godmanchester, and involved a grey BMW 118.

The driver, Andrew Hodge, 54, of Windsor Road, Godmanchester, died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Please contact the force via web chatonline forms or call 101, quoting incident 346 of October 8.

Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorcyclist Edward Greig, 60 from Wellingborough died on an A1 slip road near St Neots

Cambs Live

Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The remaining sections of the Huntingdon viaduct will be removed in two stages. 

Cambs Live

Final demolition of A14 viaduct moves nearer

Julian Makey

person
High Court have allowed Camp Beagle to stay outside MBR Acres

Cambs Live

'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Jyoti Atri and Jonathan Lewis tell Cambridgeshire schools to stay cautious from July 19

Cambs Live

Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon