Published: 12:42 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM October 11, 2021

Andrew Hodge, 54, died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8). - Credit: Google Earth

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8).

The incident happened just before 4pm on the A1198, between Papworth and Godmanchester, and involved a grey BMW 118.

The driver, Andrew Hodge, 54, of Windsor Road, Godmanchester, died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Please contact the force via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 346 of October 8.