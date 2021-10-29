News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man in court charged with nine offences across Hunts

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:29 AM October 29, 2021
Updated: 11:38 AM October 29, 2021
Mark Loveridge has been charged with nine different offences. 

Mark Loveridge has been charged with nine different offences. - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court today (Friday) charged with nine offences following his arrest near St Neots.

Mark Loveridge, 45, was arrested by Road Policing Officers at about 10.40pm on the A428 on Wednesday October 27.

He has been charged with attempting to steal a cash box from a parking meter belonging to Huntingdonshire District (HDC) Council in St Neots, stealing a cash box from a parking meter belonging to HDC in St Ives, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to co-operate with a roadside drug test, failing to stop for police and driving a vehicle on false registration plates.

Loveridge, of Willington Road in Bedford, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

You may also want to watch:

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Intricate last stage of viaduct removal this weekend.

See photos of the intricate final stages of the Huntingdon Viaduct removal

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Alex Fitzpatrick

St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aerial progress of work on Huntingdon Rail Station.

A14

Station hub will "breathe new life" into Huntingdon

Julian Makey

person
Footage showed Robert Parkins running away after he killed Alex Fitzpatrick.

24 Hours in Police Custody: This is what happened to Alex Fitzpatrick

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon