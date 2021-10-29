Mark Loveridge has been charged with nine different offences. - Credit: Archant

A man is due in court today (Friday) charged with nine offences following his arrest near St Neots.

Mark Loveridge, 45, was arrested by Road Policing Officers at about 10.40pm on the A428 on Wednesday October 27.

He has been charged with attempting to steal a cash box from a parking meter belonging to Huntingdonshire District (HDC) Council in St Neots, stealing a cash box from a parking meter belonging to HDC in St Ives, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to co-operate with a roadside drug test, failing to stop for police and driving a vehicle on false registration plates.

Loveridge, of Willington Road in Bedford, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.