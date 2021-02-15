News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Driver with child in car 'three times over limit' charged on A1 at Brampton

Clare Butler

Published: 5:03 PM February 15, 2021   
A1 Brampton

Suspected drink driver three times over limit charged on A1. - Credit: Google Earth

A suspected drink driver who had a young child in the back of his car was three times over the legal limit when stopped on the A1 at Brampton. 

Darren Brown, 49, from Brentwood, was charged with drink driving and being drunk in charge of a child on Saturday (February 13).

Police stopped him in a slip road on the main route where he blew 102 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.  

Brown is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrate Court on March 17. 

