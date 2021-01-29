Published: 5:12 PM January 29, 2021

Man charged in connection with fatal minibus crash from 2019. - Credit: PA Wire

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow in connection with a minibus crash in Bluntisham which three people died more than a year ago.

The white Mercedes minibus was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Three passengers on the minibus died - Richard Kenworthy, 72, of Judith Road, Kettering; Margaret Henwood, 85, of Foxlease Road, Bedford; and Barbara McGruer, 86, of Trent Road, Bedford.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital.

The party were travelling home after attending a Christmas market in Ely.

Bogdan Ksiazek, 43, of Sycamore Close, Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow (January 30).