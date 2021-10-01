News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Man in court for county lines drug dealing in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:08 AM October 1, 2021   
Dominic Braima, 20, of no fixed abode will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday October 1) 

A man has been charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Huntingdon.

Dominic Braima, 20, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Great Northern Street, Huntingdon on Wednesday September 29.

He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Anyone with information or concerns about county lines drug dealing can report online at https://bit.ly/2ZO9NBZ

