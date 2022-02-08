A man is due to appear in court today charged with drugs offences in a Huntingdonshire village.

Neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey yesterday (February 7) and arrested 20-year-old Liam Halliday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has since being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (February 8).

If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3J9fL1A