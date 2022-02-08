News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man charged with drug offences in village

Clare Butler

Published: 9:30 AM February 8, 2022
Neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey yesterday (February 7)

Neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey yesterday (February 7). - Credit: Google Earth

A man is due to appear in court today charged with drugs offences in a Huntingdonshire village.

Neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey yesterday (February 7) and arrested 20-year-old Liam Halliday on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He has since being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (February 8).

If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3J9fL1A

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

