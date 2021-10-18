News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:41 AM October 18, 2021   
A man has been charged after police found a knife in a St Neots property

Police found the knife in a St Neots house. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been charged after a large knife was found in a property in St Neots during a police raid. 

Matthew Harrison, 37, of Maule Close, was arrested on Friday (October 15) as officers carried out three warrants in the Eaton Socon area. 

He was later charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a class B drug. 

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 25. 

It came as police carried out the warrants in Marchioness Way, Queens Gardens and Viscount Court in response to alleged drug dealing.  

A 40-year-old woman from St Neots who also was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs has been released under investigation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
  3. 3 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
  1. 4 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
  2. 5 Volunteers needed to support booster jabs programme
  3. 6 Appeal to Transport Secretary over Huntingdon Rail Station plan
  4. 7 Huntingdonshire parks awarded Green Flag status
  5. 8 'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages
  6. 9 Lisa Leader makes it to Germany for life prolonging treatment
  7. 10 Axe-wielding burglar smashed way into St Neots house
Cambs Live
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Hodge, 54, died following a single-vehicle crash near Godmanchester on Friday (October 8).

Cambs Live

Man dies after single-car crash near Godmanchester

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Haider Ali, 23, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court, on October 7, to 11 months in prison. 

Huntingdon drug dealer caught with cannabis

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Anna Garratt-Quinton was killed in a collision with a petrol tanker near Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

Cambs Live

Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon