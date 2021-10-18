Published: 10:41 AM October 18, 2021

A man has been charged after a large knife was found in a property in St Neots during a police raid.

Matthew Harrison, 37, of Maule Close, was arrested on Friday (October 15) as officers carried out three warrants in the Eaton Socon area.

He was later charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a class B drug.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 25.

It came as police carried out the warrants in Marchioness Way, Queens Gardens and Viscount Court in response to alleged drug dealing.

A 40-year-old woman from St Neots who also was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs has been released under investigation.