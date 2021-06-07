Updated

Published: 9:38 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:58 PM June 7, 2021

Motorist arrested after car ploughed into a house in School Lane, Ramsey, last night (June 6). - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been charged after a car ploughed into a house in Ramsey – but no one was injured.

The incident happened in School Lane last night (June 6).

Timothy Allen, 24, of Popes Lane, Warboys was charged with drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without a licence and driving without insurance today (June 7).

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on July 12.

In a post on the Policing Huntingdonshire page, it read: “Thankfully no one in the house was injured.”











