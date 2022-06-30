Man assaulted woman and verbally abused hotel staff

Hotel staff came to the woman's aid, after she was held by the throat and thrown across the room. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A man assaulted a woman and verbally abused staff at a hotel in Cambourne.

The incident occurred on December 4, 2021, at the Cambridge Belfry Hotel and Spa.

James Willis, from March, spent the evening drinking with a woman in the hotel's bar.

The 30-year-old became increasingly loud, and verbally abused two members of staff.

The woman then challenged his behaviour.

Later, Willis argued with the woman over how she had spoken to him.

He threatened her, grabbed her by the throat, threw her across the room and held the door shut so she could not escape.

Hotel staff came to the woman's aid when they heard screams coming from the room.

With his victim now safe, Willis took her keys her coat pocket and left the scene in her vehicle.

James Willis, of Fisherman's Drive, March, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words, assault by beating, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday (June 27), where he was jailed for 20 weeks and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Police constable Jake Weldon, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Willis’ behaviour towards staff at the hotel was disgusting.

“When the victim rightly challenged him about this, she was subjected to an awful ordeal.

"She was terrified as he threatened and assaulted her.

"I’d like to commend the hotel staff who came to her rescue and in doing so stopped the attack form continuing.

“I’m pleased he has now faced justice.”

Support and information surrounding domestic abuse can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.