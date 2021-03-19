Published: 3:10 PM March 19, 2021

Police in Huntingdon stepped in when they suspected a drug deal was taking place. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man who scratched two cars in Huntingdon and then threw a bowl of bodily fluids at a police officer has been given a community order.

Gary Barrell, 54, was spotted intentionally scratching the bonnets of two cars in the High Street on April 14, 2019.

Police were called and Barrell was arrested.

In the back of the police vehicle Barrell began retching and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital as a precaution. He was later discharged and taken to Parkside Police Station.

At the station he claimed he was feeling sick and had taken an overdose of paracetamol earlier in the day so he was taken back to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Due to him feeling unwell, officers provided him with a disposable bowl to have in the back of the police vehicle for the journey.

When officers opened the doors to the back of the police van at Addenbrooke’s, Barrell threw the bowl full of vomit and urine in the face of one of the officers.

Detective Sergeant Mike Minett said: “Barrell’s behaviour that day was absolutely disgusting. The officers were concerned for his welfare and trying to get him medical help. He repaid them by launching this vile attack.

“We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and will always seek to prosecute those who choose to attack someone for simply trying to do their job.”

He later went on to admit two counts of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

Yesterday (March 18) at Peterborough Crown Court, Barrell, of Litchem Road, Gayton, Kings Lynn, was given an 18-month community order.