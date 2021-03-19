News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man 'threw bowl of vomit and urine' in police officer's face

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 3:10 PM March 19, 2021   
Hunts police stepped as suspected drug deal was taking place.

Police in Huntingdon stepped in when they suspected a drug deal was taking place. - Credit: ARCHANT

A man who scratched two cars in Huntingdon and then threw a bowl of bodily fluids at a police officer has been given a community order. 

Gary Barrell, 54, was spotted intentionally scratching the bonnets of two cars in the High Street on April 14, 2019. 

Police were called and Barrell was arrested. 

In the back of the police vehicle Barrell began retching and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital as a precaution. He was later discharged and taken to Parkside Police Station. 

At the station he claimed he was feeling sick and had taken an overdose of paracetamol earlier in the day so he was taken back to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.  

Due to him feeling unwell, officers provided him with a disposable bowl to have in the back of the police vehicle for the journey. 

When officers opened the doors to the back of the police van at Addenbrooke’s, Barrell threw the bowl full of vomit and urine in the face of one of the officers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The history of 111 High Street in Huntingdon includes Woolworths and a hotel
  2. 2 Plans to transform St Neots Market Square take another step forward
  3. 3 Popular Hunts councillor John Winston Davies has sadly passed away
  1. 4 Huntingdon-based apprentice raising awareness of rare syndrome after friend's death
  2. 5 Oxford to Cambridge expressway project cancelled
  3. 6 Tributes paid to popular Huntingdon landlord who died from Covid while recovering from gruelling treatment
  4. 7 Man 'threw bowl of vomit and urine' in police officer's face
  5. 8 Village Focus on Alconbury and Alconbury Weston
  6. 9 Mayor of St Neots supporting efforts to tackle block drains issue in the town
  7. 10 New prefabricated homes to be built in Huntingdon will provide social housing for town

Detective Sergeant Mike Minett said: “Barrell’s behaviour that day was absolutely disgusting. The officers were concerned for his welfare and trying to get him medical help. He repaid them by launching this vile attack. 

“We take assaults against our officers incredibly seriously and will always seek to prosecute those who choose to attack someone for simply trying to do their job.” 

He later went on to admit two counts of criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. 

Yesterday (March 18) at Peterborough Crown Court, Barrell, of Litchem Road, Gayton, Kings Lynn, was given an 18-month community order. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Womens' Safety: Take part in our Hunts Post survey

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15.

Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Trail Tale app will be available at the end of March

New walking routes will explore Huntingdonshire's rich heritage

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Family run business Pan Emerald produce face coverings

Face covering family-run business in St Neots creates jobs and supports...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon