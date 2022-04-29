Jake McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon (right), has been jailed for three years and nine months having pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 22-year-old has been jailed after admitting killing a stranger with a single punch outside a pub in Huntingdon.

Jake McFarlane was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of January 30.

At about 1.30am McFarlane and one of his friends went to confront Ian Clitheroe, 50, who they believed was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

Ian Clitheroe died on February 3. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Whilst one of his friends went to talk to the pair, McFarlane punched Mr Clitheroe causing him to fall to the ground.

He then left the area before emergency services arrived.

Police were called and officers began CPR on Mr Clitheroe before paramedics arrived and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Later that day, at about 1pm, McFarlane was arrested at Huntingdon Station having purchased a single ticket to Norwich.

When officers searched his luggage, they found 20 small packets of cocaine worth £710 and a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, continued to receive hospital treatment but died on February 3.

McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years and nine months having pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine at a previous hearing.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (April 29).

In a statement Mr Clitheroe’s family said: “Ian was a larger than life, generous, loving man with a heart of gold.

“It is difficult to put into words how his loss has affected all of those who knew and loved him.

“We are relieved that Jake McFarlane is now rightly behind bars and no longer a threat to society, although his sentence in no way compares to our life sentence.

Jake McFarlane was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (April 29). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Our lives will never be the same again without Ian in it. The impact and tragic senseless manner of his death resonates with us every day.

“Ian will be remembered forever. Loved and missed always.”

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “This case shows the tragic consequences just one punch can have.

“It is clear McFarlane didn’t intend to kill Mr Clitheroe, but his actions did just that.

“Every weekend in towns and cities across the country police deal with alcohol fuelled violence.

“I hope this case will make people think about their actions.

“Getting involved in violence can spiral out of control and have devastating consequences for all parties.”