News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 5:02 PM February 1, 2022
Huntingdon High Street racist covid attack

Man admits Huntingdon High Street assault - Credit: Google Earth

A Huntingdon man has admitted an assault which has left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

Jake McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (February 1).

At about 1.30am on Sunday (January 30), officers and paramedics responded to reports of violence in the High Street, Huntingdon. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

McFarlane, who denied a further charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on March 1.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

 Steven Cooksey, from St Ives, was caught with almost one million images of child abuse.

Cambs Live News

Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
RX91 enforcement truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Food and Drink

Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Ian Stewart

Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon