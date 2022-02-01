A Huntingdon man has admitted an assault which has left the victim in a critical condition in hospital.

Jake McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (February 1).

At about 1.30am on Sunday (January 30), officers and paramedics responded to reports of violence in the High Street, Huntingdon. The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

McFarlane, who denied a further charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on March 1.