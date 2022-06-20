Matthew Smyth, 37, of Crescent Road, Luton was jailed after twice breaching a restraining order in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man who punched his ex-partner in Cambridgeshire while under a restraining order has been sent to prison.

A police officer described 37-year-old Matthew Smyth's behaviour as "disgraceful" after he breached his restraining order twice - on November 22 and December 4 last year.

Smyth, of Crescent Road, Luton, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, June 17, where he admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, and a theft charge.

He was jailed for three years and ten months.

The first breach of Smyth's restraining order was made on November 22, 2021, when he let himself into his victim's home in Warboys.

Smyth argued with his ex-partner about money. He struck her with a punch and smashed a glass before he left.

On December 4, he returned and argued again. He stole between £180 and £200 in cash from the victim, spat at her and refused to leave.

DC Katie Housham, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "Smyth's behaviour was disgraceful as he looked to scare and intimidate the victim.

"He knew going to her home breached the restraining order, but he showed a complete lack of regard for it and I’m pleased he has been jailed.

"I hope his time in jail will allow the victim to start to move on from this situation and rebuild her life."