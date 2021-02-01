Video

Published: 9:59 AM February 1, 2021

Diet coke cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe. - Credit: Cambs Police

A main route in Huntingdonshire was partly closed after a lorry shed its load of Diet Coke.

The fizzy cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe at 8am on Saturday morning (January 30).

#RP42 would the lorry driver who shed their load of Diet Coke on the #A1 at #Southoe like to arrange a clear up? We have closed the road and swept it up, you’re welcome. 350195/0683 pic.twitter.com/HQPa3pnwhC — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) January 30, 2021

The lorry didn’t stop - so police cordoned off the road while they cleaned it up.

Footage posted by @roadpoliceBCH on Twitter showed the silver cans being kicked to the grass verge along with plastic wrappers.

The Tweet read: “Would the lorry driver who shed their load of Diet Coke on the #A1 at #Southoe like to arrange a clear up?

“We have closed the road and swept it up, you’re welcome.”

The road was reopened just after 10am.

