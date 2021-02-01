News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Video

Lorry sheds load of Diet Coke cans closing part of the A1 in Hunts

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:59 AM February 1, 2021   
Diet Coke cans on A1

Diet coke cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe. - Credit: Cambs Police

A main route in Huntingdonshire was partly closed after a lorry shed its load of Diet Coke. 

The fizzy cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe at 8am on Saturday morning (January 30). 

The lorry didn’t stop - so police cordoned off the road while they cleaned it up. 

Footage posted by @roadpoliceBCH on Twitter showed the silver cans being kicked to the grass verge along with plastic wrappers. 

Diet coke cans on A1

Diet coke cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe. - Credit: Cambs Police

The Tweet read: “Would the lorry driver who shed their load of Diet Coke on the #A1 at #Southoe like to arrange a clear up? 

“We have closed the road and swept it up, you’re welcome.” 

The road was reopened just after 10am. 

Diet coke cans on A1

Diet coke cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe. - Credit: Cambs Police


Most Read

  1. 1 Large scale vaccine centre opens in Huntingdon today (February 1)
  2. 2 Roadworks and diversions around Huntingdon commencing Monday, February 1
  3. 3 In the nick of time, police stop £750 payment to rogue traders
  1. 4 Living with floods in the Great Ouse Valley
  2. 5 Lorry sheds load of Diet Coke cans closing part of the A1 in Hunts
  3. 6 Hail Weston firm driving track and trace technology
  4. 7 Hare coursers caught in Hunts village get Covid fines
  5. 8 Dangerous driving charge for man after B1040 minibus crash that left three dead
  6. 9 New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots
  7. 10 Dad uses own mental health struggles to support other men
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon