Video
Lorry sheds load of Diet Coke cans closing part of the A1 in Hunts
Published: 9:59 AM February 1, 2021
- Credit: Cambs Police
A main route in Huntingdonshire was partly closed after a lorry shed its load of Diet Coke.
The fizzy cans were left strewn across the A1 near Southloe at 8am on Saturday morning (January 30).
The lorry didn’t stop - so police cordoned off the road while they cleaned it up.
Footage posted by @roadpoliceBCH on Twitter showed the silver cans being kicked to the grass verge along with plastic wrappers.
The Tweet read: “Would the lorry driver who shed their load of Diet Coke on the #A1 at #Southoe like to arrange a clear up?
“We have closed the road and swept it up, you’re welcome.”
The road was reopened just after 10am.
