Published: 6:24 AM January 24, 2021

The lorry driver was seen weaving all over the road at Alconbury before he was stopped by police. - Credit: BCH Policing

A lorry driver seen "weaving all over the road" on the A1 at Alconbury failed a roadside breath test after he was stopped by police.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit pulled the driver over on Saturday night (January 23).

"The fact he couldn’t stand up unaided when he got out gave a clue as to why. Roadside breath sample of 90," say the BCH Policing in a Tweet.

"The driver is a non UK resident so will be charged and remanded until court on Monday where, hopefully, he will get a custodial sentence. Drink driving is reprehensible full stop, but in a HGV is absolutely beyond belief."



















