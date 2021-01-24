News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Driver of fully laden HGV who failed breath test 'couldn't stand up unaided'

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:24 AM January 24, 2021   
The lorry driver was seen weaving all over the road at Alconbury before he was stopped by police. 

The lorry driver was seen weaving all over the road at Alconbury before he was stopped by police. - Credit: BCH Policing

A lorry driver seen "weaving all over the road" on the A1 at Alconbury failed a roadside breath test after he was stopped by police.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit pulled the driver over on Saturday night (January 23). 

"The fact he couldn’t stand up unaided when he got out gave a clue as to why. Roadside breath sample of 90," say the BCH Policing in a Tweet. 

"The driver is a non UK resident so will be charged and remanded until court on Monday where, hopefully, he will get a custodial sentence. Drink driving is reprehensible full stop, but in a HGV is absolutely beyond belief."






You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parking issues in Huntingdon are a 'safety hazard' says community chairman

Julian Makey

Logo Icon

Child rescued from floodwater in Godmanchester

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Video

Harrowing video warning from seriously ill 20-year-old who survived Covid

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Godmanchester Rapist is jailed for 15 years

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon