Teen who was stabbed in St Ives brawl sent to young offender institution
A London teenager has been sentenced to a young offenders institution over a brawl in Huntingdonshire.
Charlie Wilson, aged 18, led a group of people to Crown Place in St Ives on October 13, 2021.
In a fight lasting around 20 seconds, Wilson was stabbed and the group scattered.
The teenager, of Lake Gardens, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs and violent disorder at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, April 29.
Wilson was sentenced to 14 months in a young offender institution for his role in "instigating" the fight.
He was identified using CCTV footage, and a bag of blood-stained clothes were found bagged outside Wilson's home.
The kitchen knife used to stab him was found in a wheelie bin on nearby Crown Walk.
A Cambridgeshire Police officer said Wilson had "no regard for safety of the general public".
Detective Constable Marcus Johnson said: "Wilson instigated this fight in the middle of a town centre close to where people were attending an annual fair.
"Weapons were brought to the scene and there was no regard for safety of the general public.
"Anyone could’ve stumbled into the fight and been innocently hurt."
A member of Wilson's gang - Dalton Jolly, 19, of Kent Road, Huntingdon - pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
He received a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.
DC Johnson said: "This case also highlights the dangers of carrying a knife.
"While Wilson and Jolly didn’t necessarily turn up armed, someone made the decision to carry a kitchen knife resulting in Wilson being stabbed.
"It was luck that nobody was seriously harmed."