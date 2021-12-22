The pride flag was flown above Ely Cathedral for the first time in 2018. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire Police recorded 143 sexual orientation hate crimes from January to August 2021, an FOI request has revealed.

A total of 37 out of 46 forces in the UK supplied the PA news agency with a monthly breakdown summary of the number of sexual orientation and transphobic offences recorded by police forces in 2019, 2020 and January-August 2021, in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Cambridgeshire Police recorded 143 sexual orientation hate crimes in 2019, 130 in 2020 and 143 from January to August 2021.

Some 19 transphobic hate crimes were recorded in 2019, 20 in 2020 and 17 in January to August 2021.

The highest number of sexual orientation hate crimes in a calendar month across this period was 35 in August 2021; for transphobic hate crimes it was six in July 2021.

Interestingly, Pride made its comeback in Peterborough on Saturday, August 21, with a parade from the Key Theatre and a party in Cathedral Square.

On that day, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said they arrested a 40-year-old man following reports of homophobic comments being made towards participants at the festival. The man was arrested in Cathedral Square on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

A total of 72 violence against the person sexual orientation hate crimes were recorded in 2019, with 60 in 2020 and 77 from January to August 2021.

There were five violent transphobic hate crimes recorded in 2019, seven in 2020 and nine in January-August 2021.

The highest number of violent sexual orientation hate crimes in a calendar month was 16 in January, July and August 2021; for violent transphobic hate crimes it was five in May 2021.

Earlier in October, Cambridgeshire Constabulary hosted their 4th Annual National Hate Crime Awareness Week celebration on October 12.

The aim of holding this event is to bring people of all different backgrounds together to “Celebrate Us”, celebrate the differences and learn from and with each other to promote inclusion, cohesion and break down barriers and misunderstandings between different members of our communities.

For support and to report hate, visit here.