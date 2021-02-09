Published: 2:53 PM February 9, 2021

A knuckleduster was seized from a house in Eaton Socon and a man at risk of drug abuse spoken to by police.

The item was taken from a house in Peer Road when officers executed a warrant there this morning (February 9).

It comes as the St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team were targeting drug supply in the area.

Officers also spoke with a vulnerable man at risk of cuckooing – a form of crime were drug dealers take over a home of someone and use it as a base for drug trafficking.

A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, read: “Weapons such as the knuckleduster are frequently associated with drug supply.

“Officers utilised the opportunity to engage with a vulnerable male at risk of cuckooing and liaised with partner agencies around long-term support.”