Knuckleduster seized by police in drug supply crackdown

Clare Butler

Published: 2:53 PM February 9, 2021   
Knuckleduster

Knuckleduster seized by police in Eaton Socon. - Credit: Cambs Police

A knuckleduster was seized from a house in Eaton Socon and a man at risk of drug abuse spoken to by police. 

The item was taken from a house in Peer Road when officers executed a warrant there this morning (February 9). 

It comes as the St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team were targeting drug supply in the area. 

Officers also spoke with a vulnerable man at risk of cuckooing – a form of crime were drug dealers take over a home of someone and use it as a base for drug trafficking. 

A post on the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page, read: “Weapons such as the knuckleduster are frequently associated with drug supply.  

“Officers utilised the opportunity to engage with a vulnerable male at risk of cuckooing and liaised with partner agencies around long-term support.” 

