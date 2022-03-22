Video

A knife-wielding robber stole around £100 in cash from a shop on Ramsey Road, St Ives - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A shop assistant has become the victim of a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery in St Ives.

The knife-wielding robber entered a store on Ramsey Road at around 8.50pm on March 13.

CCTV cameras caught the thief pointing the weapon in the shop assistant's face, who was forced to open the till and hand over wads of cash.

The suspect browsed the milk cabinet before approaching the member of staff.

He left with approximately £100.

CCTV caught the knife and the robbery on camera - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Detective Constable Neil Gibbs, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, is investigating the incident.

DC Gibbs said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff in the shop.

"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man to get in touch."

Witnesses can contact the police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 35/18250/22.