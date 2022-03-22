Video
Knife-wielding robber caught on camera inside St Ives shop
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A shop assistant has become the victim of a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery in St Ives.
The knife-wielding robber entered a store on Ramsey Road at around 8.50pm on March 13.
CCTV cameras caught the thief pointing the weapon in the shop assistant's face, who was forced to open the till and hand over wads of cash.
The suspect browsed the milk cabinet before approaching the member of staff.
He left with approximately £100.
Detective Constable Neil Gibbs, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, is investigating the incident.
DC Gibbs said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff in the shop.
Most Read
- 1 Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 20-year-old killed in A45 lorry crash
- 2 St Ives zoo once visited by Ross Kemp to start charging for entry
- 3 Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care and treatment’
- 4 Van and two cars involved in three-vehicle crash on A141 near Hartford
- 5 Driver fails to stop after A10 crash which left cyclist seriously injured
- 6 Jail for paedophile who arranged to meet 14-year-old girl
- 7 Six Huntingdonshire projects to share huge £2 million in funding
- 8 Knife-wielding robber caught on camera inside St Ives shop
- 9 A1096 St Ives viaduct to close for second weekend in a row for repairs
- 10 St Neots Conservative Club raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine
"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
"I would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the man to get in touch."
Witnesses can contact the police online (https://www.cambs.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 35/18250/22.