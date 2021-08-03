Published: 12:09 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM August 3, 2021

William Richardson, 63, has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a woman at his home in Huntingdon. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a woman at his home in Huntingdon.

William Richardson, 63, was at his address in Ramsey Road drinking with the victim on August 11, 2017.

However, when she tried to go to bed he forced himself on top, and raped her despite being told to stop.

Richardson denied the claim but evidential samples supported the victim's account and he was found guilty of rape by a jury at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday (July 30) where the case was held.

He was sentenced to five and-a-half years in prison and was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

DS Adam McCluskey, who investigated, said: “Richardson was a predator who saw opportunity in a vulnerable woman.

“I am pleased he has received a jail sentence, hopefully he can educate himself in that time that no means no.

“I’d like to commend the victim on her bravery from the initial report, throughout the investigation and all the way to trial”.

Sex without consent is rape and is always a crime, find out more here.