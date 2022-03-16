Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon man admits one punch killing

Rosie Boon

Published: 4:52 PM March 16, 2022
Jake McFarlane (22) pleaded guilty today (March 16)  to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Jake McFarlane (22) pleaded guilty today (March 16) to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Huntingdon man has admitted a one-punch killing after he hit a stranger outside a pub.

Jake McFarlane, 22, was drinking with friends in the Samuel Pepys in High Street, Huntingdon, in the early hours of January 30.

McFarlane left the scene before emergency services arrived after confronting Ian Clitheroe at around 1.30am.

McFarlane punched him which caused him to fall to the ground. 

McFarlane and one of his friends believed Ian Clitheroe was arguing with a woman outside the venue.

Police officers immediately began CPR on Mr Clitheroe before paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment. 

Later that day, McFarlane was arrested at Huntingdon train station having purchased a single ticket to Norwich.

When officers searched his luggage, they found 20 small packets of cocaine worth £710, a set of digital scales with white powder residue on them.

Mr Clitheroe, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, continued to receive hospital treatment but died a few days later on February 3.

Today (Wednesday March 16) at Peterborough Crown Court McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He will be sentenced on April 29 at Peterborough Crown Court.  

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: "This case shows the tragic consequences just one punch can have.

“It is clear McFarlane didn’t intend to kill Mr Clitheroe, but his actions did just that.

“Every weekend in towns and cities across the country police deal with alcohol-fuelled violence.

"I hope this case will make people think about their actions.

"Getting involved in violence can spiral out of control and have devastating consequences for all parties.”

