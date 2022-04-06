Mark Turner, 39, of St Matthews Gardens in Cambridge, has been jailed for a "chaotic" spree of burglaries in St Neots and Fen Drayton - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A 39-year-old man who attempted a "chaotic" spree of burglaries on New Year's Eve has been jailed.

Mark Turner targeted six homes in St Ives on the evening on December 31.

The burglar, who was described as being "prolific" by a police officer, then made his way inside a home on Fen Drayton.

He pleaded guilty to a string of offences at Cambridge Crown Court, and was sentenced to two years, four months and 24 days in prison on Thursday, March 31.

Turner began his spree in Hemingford Road, St Ives, where he targeted six homes.

Using spades and forks found in garden sheds, he tried to access the properties.

In each case, nothing was stolen.

Turner then targeted a home on High Street, Fen Drayton, where he opened a kitchen door and made his way inside.

He was disturbed by the occupant.

In each of the cases, Cambridgeshire Police officers managed to find Turner's DNA at the scene, capture an image of him on CCTV, or take down a description of him.

An off-duty police officer confirmed that he had spoken to Turner in a St Ives pub earlier in the evening, which allowed officers to track his movements using CCTV.

An investigation revealed that Turner was additionally responsible for a burglary in Church Lane, Trumpington on December 11.

He broke in through a window and stole two laptops, cash, jewellery and passports.

Turner, of St Matthews Gardens, Cambridge, was supposed to be living in Wales when the offences in St Ives and Fen Drayton were carried out.

Officers in Wales arrested Turner on January 19 in Grove Place, Swansea.

Turner has since admitted to burglary with intent to steal, four counts of attempted burglary with intent to steal, burglary other than dwelling, burglary and theft, and driving without insurance and a licence.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon, from Cambridgeshire Police's burglary team, said: "Turner went on a chaotic burglary spree on New Year’s Eve.

"He is a prolific criminal with a wealth of convictions predominantly for burglary."