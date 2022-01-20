Fezhan Bahadur has been jailed after making threats to kill his girlfriend. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Fezhan Bahadur, 22, of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, made several abusive and threatening calls to his former girlfriend on December 18, 2020.

He told the girl, who was 17 at the time, that he wanted to kill and rape her and kill her mother.

Bahadur then told her he had a gun and was going to visit her at her place of work.

Within minutes he arrived and appeared to be holding something behind his back but was confronted by staff and made off in his vehicle.

Bahadur continued to call the girl on her mobile phone, at her place of work and then call her family

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on January 18 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading guilty to making threats to kill. He was also given a restraining order not to contact the woman.

Detective Constable Matthew Payne said: “Bahadur’s behaviour was inexplicable and frightening and the sentence clearly reflects how unreasonable and disturbing he was acting.

"I hope this sends a clear message that it is simply not acceptable for anyone to treat another person this way.”

If you, or someone you know, may be suffering from abuse, stalking or harassment, please report it here: https://bit.ly/3Kpy8kh

If you need to speak to police urgently but fear someone may overhear, call 999 and press 55 when instructed to do so. This will alert the operator that you’re in a dangerous situation and need help.