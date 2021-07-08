Published: 12:56 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM July 8, 2021

Ashley Williams has been jailed after he carried out violent assaults in Huntingdon. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A man who carried out three separate assaults, including attacking a man in a busy town centre, has been jailed.

Ashley Williams, 36, launched the first attack against a man in Huntingdon High Street at about 10am on March 30 last year.

He ran up to the victim and began punching and kicking him, stopping only when he was pulled away by someone else.

Officers arrived and Williams attended a voluntary interview where he made a full confession, but claimed the victim had previously threatened him.

Then, at just after 6pm on December 8 last year, he punched another man repeatedly in the face at a property in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, following a dispute.

The final attack took place against a third man, in the street, in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, on May 2.

Williams told officers he had been drinking throughout the day and punched the victim in the face after an argument broke out.

Williams, of Ermine Street, Huntingdon, admitted affray, assault by beating and common assault. He was sentenced to one year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday July 6.

PC Ellie Crossley said: "Williams' violent actions were completely unacceptable on all three occasions.

"Reckless behaviour like this will not be tolerated and I am pleased we have been able to bring him before the courts."