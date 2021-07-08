Jail for man who carried out violent attacks in Huntingdon
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
A man who carried out three separate assaults, including attacking a man in a busy town centre, has been jailed.
Ashley Williams, 36, launched the first attack against a man in Huntingdon High Street at about 10am on March 30 last year.
He ran up to the victim and began punching and kicking him, stopping only when he was pulled away by someone else.
Officers arrived and Williams attended a voluntary interview where he made a full confession, but claimed the victim had previously threatened him.
Then, at just after 6pm on December 8 last year, he punched another man repeatedly in the face at a property in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, following a dispute.
You may also want to watch:
The final attack took place against a third man, in the street, in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, on May 2.
Williams told officers he had been drinking throughout the day and punched the victim in the face after an argument broke out.
Most Read
- 1 Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
- 2 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 3 Vaccinators on Tour coming to a venue near you
- 4 WI clean team step in to spruce up St Neots bridge
- 5 Sir Tom Jones to perform at intimate 850-capacity Cambs venue
- 6 Free Family Fun Day in Huntingdon
- 7 Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres
- 8 Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14
- 9 Fundraising day dart competition for popular punter at St Neots pub
- 10 Bourn Hall welcomes decision to reinstate NHS funded IVF
Williams, of Ermine Street, Huntingdon, admitted affray, assault by beating and common assault. He was sentenced to one year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday July 6.
PC Ellie Crossley said: "Williams' violent actions were completely unacceptable on all three occasions.
"Reckless behaviour like this will not be tolerated and I am pleased we have been able to bring him before the courts."