Huntingdon thief jailed after stealing watch, iPod and iPhone from vehicles
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary/Archant
A thief who stole cash and expensive gadgets from vehicles in Huntingdon has been jailed.
Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods and one count of stealing from a shop at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (May 17).
Between April 26 and May 16, he took a bike, laptop, a watch, ear pods, an iPod, cash and more from vehicles which were parked in Maryland Avenue, Thirlmere and Wertheim Way in Huntingdon, and Beaumont Close, Pennington Road and Florida Avenue in Hartford.
He also tried to take a hat from TK Maxx in Huntingdon, but was stopped by security staff.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police identified Lindsay using CCTV and Ring doorbell footage and arrested him.
He was hauled before magistrates in Cambridge, who sentenced Lindsay to 36 weeks in prison.
PC Chester Lewis, from Cambridgeshire Police's Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Thefts from vehicles can be intrusive and traumatic crimes for victims.
"We’d like to thank everyone who came forward and assisted us with our investigation.
"We’re always seeking to bring those to justice for the crimes they have committed."