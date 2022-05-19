Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Huntingdon thief jailed after stealing watch, iPod and iPhone from vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:42 PM May 19, 2022
Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods

Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods and one count of stealing from a shop at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (May 17) - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary/Archant

A thief who stole cash and expensive gadgets from vehicles in Huntingdon has been jailed.

Stephen Lindsay, 33, of Kings Ripton Road in Huntingdon, admitted to six counts of handling stolen goods and one count of stealing from a shop at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (May 17).

Between April 26 and May 16, he took a bike, laptop, a watch, ear pods, an iPod, cash and more from vehicles which were parked in Maryland Avenue, Thirlmere and Wertheim Way in Huntingdon, and Beaumont Close, Pennington Road and Florida Avenue in Hartford.

An iPod which Stephen Lindsay stole

An iPod which Stephen Lindsay stole - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A watch recovered by police

A watch recovered by police - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

He also tried to take a hat from TK Maxx in Huntingdon, but was stopped by security staff.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police identified Lindsay using CCTV and Ring doorbell footage and arrested him.

He was hauled before magistrates in Cambridge, who sentenced Lindsay to 36 weeks in prison.

An iPhone with distinctive Despicable Me Minion stickers on the back, taken in a spate of Huntingdon and Hartford thefts

An iPhone with distinctive Despicable Me Minion stickers on the back, taken in a spate of Huntingdon and Hartford thefts - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PC Chester Lewis, from Cambridgeshire Police's Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Thefts from vehicles can be intrusive and traumatic crimes for victims.

Most Read

  1. 1 MBR Acres releases image of graffiti message
  2. 2 Work starts on affordable 56-home development in Huntingdon
  3. 3 Pictures show dramatic skies over Huntingdonshire and the Fens
  1. 4 80th birthday celebrations for the East's longest-serving lollipop lady
  2. 5 White roses and political history in Huntingdonshire
  3. 6 RSPCA investigating 'welfare of beagles' at Huntingdon dog breeding unit
  4. 7 Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash
  6. 9 7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Tobias Taylor earns GB call after second national schools boxing title

"We’d like to thank everyone who came forward and assisted us with our investigation.

"We’re always seeking to bring those to justice for the crimes they have committed."

The North Face touchscreen gloves which Stephen Lindsay took during the spate of thefts

The North Face touchscreen gloves which Stephen Lindsay took during the spate of thefts - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Ryobi power tool and kit recovered by officers

A Ryobi power tool and kit recovered by officers - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridge Magistrates' Court
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw outside the High Court in London on April 7.

Judge makes contempt of court ruling against Camp Beagle protesters

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Camp Beagle protest with police at Wyton today (Thursday, May 12)

Fresh wave of Camp Beagle protests as vans arrive at Wyton complex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The new mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Audrey McAdam.

Local Election 2022

New mayor of Huntingdon unveiled at annual town council meeting

Alexander Gilham

person