Drug driver, 28, who killed woman near Melbourn is jailed
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A drug driver who killed a woman in Cambridgeshire has been jailed for two years.
Ryan Hagger, 28, ploughed into the back of a van on the A10 between Royston and Melbourn on January 27, 2021.
His Vauxhall Insignia then collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta being driven by Jeanette Spencer, 50, from Buntingford.
Jeanette died at the scene.
Hagger, of Beechside, Gamlingay, had travelled to Royston to meet his partner for a fast-food meal during his lunch break.
On his way back into work, Hagger was following a van on the A10.
The vehicle indicated and slowed, but despite a good view ahead, Hagger failed to react and ploughed into the vehicle at 1pm.
A roadside test proved that Hagger had used cannabis.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over the speed limit.
He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday, March 25), where he was jailed for two years.
He was also banned from driving for three years.
Detective Sergeant David Burstow, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said that the case proves that driving after using drugs can prove fatal.
DS Burstow said: "Our thoughts remain with Jeanette’s family during this very difficult time."
He added: "This is a stark reminder of the dangers of driving while impaired through drink or drugs.
"Cannabis slows the reactions and, in this case, caused the worst possible outcome.
"Do not use drugs and drive."
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said that there is a dedicated phone line to report drink driving.
Information about drink drivers can be reported to police 24/7 by phone on 0800 032 0845.