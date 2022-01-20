News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Huntingdon man due in court on drug charges

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 10:08 AM January 20, 2022
The man from Huntingdon was arrested in Newmarket.

A man is due in court today (January 20) charged with drug offences.

Diego Miller, of Astilbe Lane, Huntingdon, was stopped by police in Newmarket Road, Cambridge on Tuesday (January 18). Officers seized mobile phones, cash and cocaine.

The 19-year-old has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.

He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (January 20).

If you suspect drug dealing in your area, report it on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website.

