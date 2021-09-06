News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns

Clare Butler

Published: 4:41 PM September 6, 2021   
This is the moment a takeaway shop in Huntingdon High Street was raided by police due to concerns around drug dealing

This is the moment a takeaway shop in Huntingdon High Street was raided by police due to concerns around drug dealing

This is the moment a takeaway shop in Huntingdon was raided by police due to concerns around drug dealing – with cash and mobile phones seized. 

Several police officers carried out the warrant in High Street on Friday afternoon (September 3). 

It came after the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Police Team were alerted to concerns around drug dealing from members of the public. 

A video shared on social media by police showed officers arriving in cars at the scene before breaking down the side door.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone in Huntingdon High Street on Friday afternoon would’ve noticed a large police presence as we carried out a warrant at a takeaway shop following concerns around drug dealing. 

With the help of police dog Bruce, a number of items were seized including cash and mobile phones. No arrests on this occasion.” 

If people suspect drug dealing, they can report it to the force here:  https://bit.ly/3jI3M0Z 

