Video
Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
- Credit: Cambs Police
This is the moment a takeaway shop in Huntingdon was raided by police due to concerns around drug dealing – with cash and mobile phones seized.
Several police officers carried out the warrant in High Street on Friday afternoon (September 3).
It came after the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Police Team were alerted to concerns around drug dealing from members of the public.
A video shared on social media by police showed officers arriving in cars at the scene before breaking down the side door.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone in Huntingdon High Street on Friday afternoon would’ve noticed a large police presence as we carried out a warrant at a takeaway shop following concerns around drug dealing.
With the help of police dog Bruce, a number of items were seized including cash and mobile phones. No arrests on this occasion.”
If people suspect drug dealing, they can report it to the force here: https://bit.ly/3jI3M0Z
Most Read
- 1 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’
- 2 Police stop 20 vehicles on A14 due to 'major safety issues'
- 3 Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
- 4 Huntingdonshire ranked among UK's fastest-growing property markets
- 5 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle
- 6 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
- 7 Heritage Day offers fascinating insight into military base
- 8 Tribute to 'truly beautiful' wife killed by drunk driver
- 9 Minecraft to transform A428 Black Cat scheme for local pupils
- 10 New Hinchingbrooke link road to open