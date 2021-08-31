Published: 10:37 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM August 31, 2021

Huntingdon man Anthony Burn has been jailed for life for child abuse. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

A serial paedophile from Huntingdon who was given a life sentence after he repeatedly attacked seven girls has had his minimum prison term increased to 20 years.

Anthony Burn, 57, began abusing one of the victims in her Cambridgeshire home in 2010 and repeatedly raped her for seven years.

In 2017 he began abusing another girl in the county; raping her on several occasions until 2020. In February this year the victim confided in her mother about what had happened and police were contacted.

Both victims were under the age of 16 when the abuse began.

Burn, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was arrested and an investigation was launched.

He went on to admit two counts of raping a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and an additional count of rape relating to offences in Cambridgeshire.

He also admitted nine charges of rape relating to offences in Northumbria involving five victims between 1982 and 2011.

Following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (August 27) Anthony Burn's minimum prison term was increased from 15 to 20 years.

At the same court on July 27 he was given a life sentence and made subject to indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention and restraining orders, stopping him from contacting any of the victims.

DC Kev Foxcroft said: “Burn subjected the victims in this case to the most horrendous abuse over a prolonged period of time.

“I would like to pay tribute to the strength and courage shown by these young girls in coming forward and speaking out about what happened to them. It is because of their strength of character that Burn is now behind bars.”

In a heart-breaking statement released by one of the victims last month, she described the effects that Burn’s actions had on her life.

She said she was “pre-puberty and still wore night dresses” when the assaults began.

“It was just a nightmare childhood,” she said.

“People can come forward and trust police. I'm pleased I came forward because now he is behind bars he can't have any more victims.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.