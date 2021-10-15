Published: 11:30 AM October 15, 2021

The Mayor of Huntingdon Karl Webb has attended the 'Celebrating Us' event at Peterborough Cathedral. - Credit: Kimberly Lavery

The Mayor of Huntingdon has supported National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Cllr Karl Webb, attended the fourth annual National Hate Crime Awareness Week celebration called Celebrating Us on October 12 at Peterborough Cathedral.

The event was hosted by Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the aim of the event was to bring people of different backgrounds together to celebrate differences.

Scenes from the 'Celebrating Us' event. - Credit: Kimberly Lavery

Cllr Webb said: "I was so pleased to attend the Celebrating Us event at Peterborough Cathedral.

“Listening to the real-life stories from the guest speakers really brought home the challenges some people have faced.

“It was so moving to hear how positive actions from the community can make such a difference to peoples lives.

Many people went to the 'Celebrating Us' event - Credit: Kimberly Lavery

“Thank you to Cambridgeshire Constabulary and all those who organised, supported, or spoke to us in conjunction with National Hate Crime Awareness Week."

The event was supported by Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Near Neighbours Peterborough.

Huntingdonshire District Councillor, Cllr Patrick Kadewere was also at the event, he said: "Cambridgeshire Constabulary did a wonderful job putting this event together.

“Each speaker that gave an insight into their journey, gave those attending a lot to think about. It was a very moving evening which I was honoured to attend.

Left to Right:- From Cambs Constabulary Superintendent Robin Sissons, Action Against Hate Strategic Lead, Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans, Assistant Chief Constable David Boyle Beds Cambs & Herts (BCH) Joint Protective Services (JPS) Comman and Tiff Lane Action Against Hate Coordinator. - Credit: Kimberly Lavery

“There is more work to be done surrounding Hate Crime which we continue to work closely with the authorities on."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Action Against Hate co-ordinator, Tiff Lane, said in a statement: “I am proud to be part of this event and to support our forces’ Action Against Hate strategy.

“We wanted to bring people together in a beautiful and peaceful setting to enhance a feeling of community and break down barriers.

“We are so grateful to the Cathedral, our sponsors, performers and to all the participants for making this possible.”



