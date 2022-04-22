Huntingdon man, 36, sent explicit pictures to 14-year-old boy
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A Huntingdon man who sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old boy has been jailed.
Terry Turner, 36, began talking to the 14-year-old in early 2020 using a social media platform.
Between July 7 and November 8, Turner sent 25 indecent images to the teenager over WhatsApp.
He also sent six explicit messages.
Cambridgeshire Police arrested Turner when the teenager aired his concerns.
Turner, of Ambury Road, was sentenced to two years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 21).
He previously pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and three breaches of a previous Sexual Harm Prevention Order at the same court.
Turner has also been handed a new 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and an indefinite restraining order against the victim.
PC Ed Allison said: "Turner’s behaviour was appalling and that is reflected in the jail sentence.
"Unfortunately, the use of social media and mobile phones means that children can be vulnerable to those who wish to exploit them.
"However, we work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and protecting young people from harm is one of our top priorities."