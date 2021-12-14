Shaun Chamberlain was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man has been sent to prison after he was spotted dealing drugs by an off-duty police officer.

Shaun Chamberlain was seen handing over drugs in Drovers Place, Huntingdon on October 6.

The off-duty officer contacted the force control room but Chamberlain couldn’t be located.

Using a detailed description given to them, the Huntingdon neighbourhood team spotted Chamberlain wearing the same clothes and riding the same bike the following day.

He was arrested and found with class A drugs and cash. A further search of his accommodation revealed further drugs.

Chamberlain, 29, of no fixed abode was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

PC Chris Winchester, from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team, said: “Drug dealing brings with it a whole host of criminality to our community including serious assaults, burglaries and recently even murder.

“We’re committed to protecting the people of Huntingdon by putting people like Chamberlain before the courts.”