Ian Clitheroe has died after the assault in Huntingdon High Street on Sunday. - Credit: GOOGLE

A man who was assaulted in Huntingdon in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 30) has died in hospital.

Ian Clitheroe, 50, of Loughrigg Close, Huntingdon, was attacked at about 1.30am on Sunday in the High Street, Huntingdon.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, for treatment, but died yesterday morning (February 3).

On Tuesday, Jake McFarlane, 22, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on March 1.