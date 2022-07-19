The driver, who was reported by police, continued to the destination. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A motorist, in the midst of moving house, has been forced to abandon half of their vehicle's load and a passenger in a Huntingdon car park.

The incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, July 14.

The vehicle was stopped by Cambridgeshire Police's Casualty Reduction and Commercial Vehicle Unit, who had been carrying out vehicle checks in the area.

When officer's discovered that the home-movers' vehicle was far too heavy, the individuals were forced to leave half of their load and a passenger in the car park.

Meanwhile, the driver, who was reported, continued to the destination.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "If these people were moving house yesterday it certainly wasn't the safest way to do so.

"They were stopped by officers on our Casualty Reduction and Commercial Vehicle Unit who were out doing vehicle checks and making sure vehicles were safe and roadworthy.

"In the end they had to leave a passenger and half its load behind in a car park in Huntingdon, while the driver, who was reported, carried on to the destination."