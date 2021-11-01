Huntingdon drunk driver caught nearly four times over legal limit
- Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit
A Huntingdon driver has been caught four times over the drink drive limit.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Policing Unit yesterday, October 31, around 5pm received a call from a concerned member of the public about a possible drink driver in St Peter's Road in Huntingdon.
The car was reportedly seen bouncing up kerbs, by the caller.
In a tweet on the BCH Road Policing Unit, officers said: “We found the vehicle on the move and stopped the driver thankfully, as they blew 139ug roadside.”
The reading of 139 on a roadside breath test is just under four times the legal limit for driving a car.
The 33-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.
