Huntingdon drunk driver caught nearly four times over legal limit

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:47 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 9:50 AM November 1, 2021
Huntingdon drink driver caught four times over the drink drive limit

Huntingdon drunk driver caught four times over the legal limit. - Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit

A Huntingdon driver has been caught four times over the drink drive limit.  

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Policing Unit yesterday, October 31, around 5pm received a call from a concerned member of the public about a possible drink driver in St Peter's Road in Huntingdon.  

The car was reportedly seen bouncing up kerbs, by the caller. 

In a tweet on the BCH Road Policing Unit, officers said: “We found the vehicle on the move and stopped the driver thankfully, as they blew 139ug roadside.” 

The reading of 139 on a roadside breath test is just under four times the legal limit for driving a car.

The 33-year-old has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court next month.  

