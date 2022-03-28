Kai Angrave and Samuellah Butt have been jailed after police found more than £7,000 of cocaine and MDMA during raids in Huntingdon. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found more than £7,000 of cocaine and MDMA and a 'cutting room' following raids in Huntingdon that involved more than 100 officers.

In August 2020, police were involved in the execution of six simultaneous warrants across the town as part of an operation to tackle serious and organised drug crime.

Officers searched the homes of Kai Angrave, of Sapley Park, and Samuellah Butt, of The Whaddons, where they found mobile phones and the key to a ‘cutting room’ inside a property in Surrey Road.

Drug dealer Kai Angrave, of Sapley Park, Huntingdon, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

It was inside this room that officers found more than £7,000 of cocaine and MDMA and other drug paraphernalia.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 25), Angrave, 21, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/think, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Butt, 26, was also sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Drug dealer Samuellah Butt, of The Whaddons, Huntingdon, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

Detective Constable Tom Corbett, who investigated, said: “This was an operation to crackdown on serious and organised drug crime in Huntingdon and after a lengthy investigation, these two have now been sentenced.

“Drugs bring misery to those who become addicted. They can also lead to a life of crime as people offend to feed their habit.

“We’re committed to protecting our communities and will continue to target and seek to being justice to those who supply controlled drugs in our county.”