A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years after a text message led police to his door.

An investigation began into Daniel Hunt, 26 on June 20 when phone data was downloaded as part of another case and a message was found from Hunt offering class A drugs.

On August 4, a warrant was executed at Hunt’s home in Huntingdon and, as officers entered, he threw a mobile phone into a neighbouring garden and tried to leave through the back gate.

Hunt was quickly detained.

A Nokia phone in the kitchen was found to be linked to Hunt and his dealing of both cocaine and cannabis.

Hunt told officers to open a cupboard in the kitchen, which had a bag of cannabis inside and they also found a small bag of cannabis as well as another larger bag of the drug.

On September 9 at Cambridge Crown Court, Hunt, of Lilyfield Crescent, Huntingdon, was jailed for five years and nine months having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

PC Rachel Burnett said: “Drugs cause untold misery to so many people and blight communities so I am glad Hunt is now behind bars.

“We will continue to work to bring drug dealers to justice to alleviate the terrible harm they do.”