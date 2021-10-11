Published: 12:26 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM October 11, 2021

Haider Ali, 23, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court, on October 7, to 11 months in prison. - Credit: Archant

A cannabis dealer has been jailed after police officers sniffed him out working on the streets of Huntingdon.

Haider Ali, 23, was spotted by neighbourhood officers as he cycled along Ambury Hill towards Lammas Gardens, in Huntingdon, on July 19.

Three days previous, officers had attempted to stop Ali because he smelt so strongly of cannabis but had not caught up with him.

This time after a short pursuit, one of the officers stopped him as he headed towards Hartford Road.

Ali shouted and pushed the officer in the chest but was arrested shortly afterwards.

He was searched and found to have 12 bags of cannabis and two mobile phones on him.

A search of his home in Ambury Hill, Huntingdon, revealed bags of cannabis ready for dealing in the garden, along with debt sheets and another mobile phone in his room.

Ali pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis, and common assault of an emergency worker.

On Thursday October 7 at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to 10 months in prison for the former and one month in prison, to run concurrently, for the latter.

Detective Constable Neil Patrick said: “Ali was a significant dealer of cannabis on the streets of Huntingdon.

"It is a crime that not only affects those people who take the drug, but many more who suffer as a result of associated crime and anti-social behaviour.

“There is no place for drug dealers on our streets and we work hard to put people like Ali before the courts.”

For more information on drug dealing, visit: https://bit.ly/3ljdRlR