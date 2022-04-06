A man caught speeding by police has been jailed for drug dealing. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A class-A drug dealer spotted speeding his Ford Focus through Huntingdon has been jailed.

Police pulled over Thomas Bolt in August last year after they saw him driving at speed through the Oxmoor area.

Officers from the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team followed the 51-year-old and signalled for him to pull over.

They discovered wraps of class-A drugs, multiple mobile phones, a set of scales and £445 in cash when searching the Bolt’s car.

Shortly after his arrest, Cambridgeshire Police searched his home on Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey, where further drugs were found.

He later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (March 31), Bolt was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Josh Coe, said: "Thanks to the reactions of the officers on patrol, there is one less drug dealer on the streets of Huntingdonshire.

“I hope this sentence makes it clear that drug dealing does not pay, it is not an affluent lifestyle and it will attract robust prison sentences.”