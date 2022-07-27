Police release CCTV imagery after Huntingdon fight

A confrontation took place between two men, in which one was left with "ABH (actual bodily harm) style injuries". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Police have released CCTV imagery following a confrontation in Huntingdon.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 4, in Abbots Ripton Road.

A confrontation took place between two men, in which one was left with "ABH (actual bodily harm) style injuries".

The images released show a bald man, in a dark red shirt and checked trousers.

Cambridgeshire Police would like to speak to the individual in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who may have seen the incident, to get in touch.

The images released show a bald man, in a dark red shirt and checked trousers. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Do you know this man?

"We would like to speak to him in connection with an incident of actual bodily harm in Abbots Ripton Road, Huntingdon, on July 4.

"If you have information, contact us online."

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 35/47494/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.