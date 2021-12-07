News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Horse rider injured in crash on Ramsey Road in Warboys

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:34 AM December 7, 2021
Updated: 9:36 AM December 7, 2021
A horse rider has been injured on Ramsey Road in Warboys

A horse rider has been injured on Ramsey Road in Warboys - Credit: Google Earth

A woman was injured after a car caused her to be thrown from her horse.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident in Ramsey Road, Warboys, at about 9.20am on Saturday December 4.

The 31-year-old woman was riding along the road when a grey vehicle approached from behind and struck the back of the horse.

The horse was spooked and threw its rider, who had to be taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, while the vehicle did not stop. The horse was checked over by a vet and found to have minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who might have seen a dark grey vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch. 

Please contact us via web chatonline forms or call 101, quoting incident 137 of 4 December.

Huntingdon News

