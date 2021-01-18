Published: 5:42 PM January 18, 2021

Drugs and cash worth more than £184,000 were found at an address in Holywell. - Credit: Cambs Police

Drugs and cash worth more than £184,000 were found at a couple’s home used as an “illegal drugs business” in a “peaceful” Huntingdonshire village.

Officers raided the home of Eddie Ransome and Jodi Dawkin, in Back Lane, on June 25 last year after intelligence suggested the pair were dealing class A drugs.

Inside they found 820 grammes of cocaine along with 237 grammes of ketamine and MDMA tablets with a street value of £87,780.

A holdall containing £96,862 was also seized as well as a white BMW M3 and a Bentley Continental.

At Huntingdon Court today (January 18) Ransome, 29, was sentenced to six years in prison and Dawkin, 24, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after they both previously pleading guilty possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

Ransome also pleaded guilty of concealing criminal property.

PC Luke Charlton said: “This pair were running an illegal drugs business across Huntingdonshire from their home in a small, peaceful village.

“This seizure will have significantly disrupted dealing in the area and today’s sentence serves a message to others who deal drugs in the county.

Drugs and cash worth more than £184,000 were found at an address in Holywell. Jodi Dawkin was jailed. - Credit: Cambs Police

“Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

“To keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.”

Drugs and cash worth more than £184,000 were found at an address in Holywell. Eddie Ransome was jailed. - Credit: Cambs Police

If you suspect drug dealing or drug activity in your area, report it to police https://bit.ly/3qvHVuj