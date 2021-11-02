News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Woman injured in crash which has blocked Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:40 AM November 2, 2021
Updated: 9:51 AM November 2, 2021
Emergency Services at the scene of crash on Hinchingbrooke Park Road. 

Emergency Services at the scene of crash on Hinchingbrooke Park Road. - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has been injured in a crash, which has now blocked Hinchingbrooke Park Road this morning.  

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the entrance of the Police HQ, on Views Common Road, which links to Hinchingbrooke Park Road.

Hinchingbrooke Park Road is now blocked in both directions from Hinchingbrooke Hospital to the A1307.  

Queues have been reported along the B1514 eastbound on Brampton Road for over a mile reaching Brampton. 

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed that it was a two-vehicle collision.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A woman who was driving one of the vehicles has been injured but it is not serious.  

“Recovery are on the scene now and hope to have the road cleared soon.” 

Cambs Travel news on Twitter has advised drivers to leave extra time for their journeys this morning.  

Cambs Live
Huntingdon News

