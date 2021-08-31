News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Man verbally abused 101 call taker

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:53 PM August 31, 2021   
Peterborough Magistrates Court 

Dale Turner was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates Court to six weeks in prison. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who verbally abused a 101 call taker has been jailed for six weeks. 

Dale Turner, 38, called the force’s non-emergency line on February 9 for an update on a crime.

He was forwarded onto an officer but when his call didn’t go through he became agitated and began insulting the call taker.

Turner, of Maryland Avenue, Hartford, was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 27 after pleading guilty to sending a communication of an offensive nature at a previous hearing.

He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

PC Morgan Gerrity, who investigated, said: “Our call handlers support the public in reporting crimes and provide advice on a whole host of issues.

“Abusive behaviour towards them will not be tolerated.”

There are now more ways than ever to contact the police. For more information, visit our website.

